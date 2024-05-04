Baguio intensifies drive vs dengue anew

At a conference of the Baguio City anti-dengue committee, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city would implement programs to prevent an outbreak of the disease.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The city government here has intensified its campaign against dengue anew as the disease is expected to peak during summer until the rainy season.

At a conference of the Baguio City anti-dengue committee, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city would implement programs to prevent an outbreak of the disease.

The city health services office (CHSO) recorded 260 dengue cases with one death from Jan. 1 to April 25.

City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit chief Donabel Panes said 93 of the patients had been hospitalized.

Barangays Irisan, Aurora Hill Proper, Bakakeng Central and Middle Quirino Hill reported clustering of cases.

The highest number of cases was reported in Bakakeng Central with 23; Asin Road, 15; San Luis, 12; Sto. Rosario Valley, 11; New Lucban, nine; Gibraltar, eight; Camp 7, seven, and Bakakeng Norte, Kias, Military Cut off, Pinsao Proper and Middle Quirino Hill with six each.

The CHSO said case surveillance, anti-dengue public awareness campaign and cleanup drives are among the measures to be implemented to prevent the spread of the disease.

The city launched an online system of reporting cases to boost surveillance and record all cases as part of the CHSO’s newly developed monitoring system.