Cedric Lee moved to New Bilibid Prison after surrender

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Cedric Lee has been moved to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Friday evening after turning himself in to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), according to a report.

This follows a court decision issued on Thursday, finding him guilty of serious illegal detention for ransom, a case filed by actor-TV host Vhong Navarro.

In a 94-page decision, Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 153 has sentenced Lee, model Deniece Cornejo, Simeon Raz and Ferdinand Guerrero to reclusion perpetua, equivalent to 40 years imprisonment, for their involvement in the 2014 case concerning the extortion and assault of Navarro.

The RTC also ordered the accused individuals to compensate Navarro with P100,000 for civil indemnity, P100,000 for moral damages and P100,000 for exemplary damages. It also cancelled the bail bond of the accused.

Lee surrendered to the NBI shortly after the promulgation of judgment.

Cornejo was taken to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City while Raz was already transferred to the NBP.

Upon arrival at the NBP, Lee was processed at the Reception and Diagnostic Center by NBI personnel.

Lee remained quiet during the proceedings, with an NBI doctor noting his high blood pressure during an earlier examination, according to a GMA report.

Before surrendering, Lee expressed confidence in an appeal they plan to file, saying that no illegal detention occurred.

In January 2014, Navarro was taken to the Southern Police District with face injuries following a complaint filed by Cornejo, accusing the actor of attempted rape.

During the same month, the NBI filed charges of serious illegal detention against Cornejo and others, alleging extortion and physical assault against Navarro.

The Taguig RTC found the accused guilty, stating that the actions against Navarro were part of an extortion scheme. It highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding the accused gathering with a police officer shortly after Cornejo and Navarro were supposed to meet.

On Feb. 8, 2023, the Supreme Court third division dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Navarro due to insufficient evidence. — with reports by Ian Laqui