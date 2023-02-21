^

Comelec awaits House nod for Valenzuela special polls

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is waiting for the House of Representatives to clear the way for a special election in Valenzuela City to fill the seat vacated by Rex Gatchalian, who was appointed secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Comelec chief said yesterday.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said before the poll body could start preparations for a special election such as printing of ballots, the House of Representatives needs to formally declare the congressional seat vacant.

“We have received a letter from the House secretary general, informing us that they accepted the resignation of Gatchalian as congressman. But there was no call for a special election in the first district of Valenzuela,” Garcia said.

Last month, President Marcos named Gatchalian as DSWD chief, replacing broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, who was bypassed twice by the Commission on Appointments.

House officials earlier designated Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga as the legislative caretaker of Valenzuela’s first district.

Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
