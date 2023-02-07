House names caretaker of Valenzuelaâ€™s 1st district

House names caretaker of Valenzuela’s 1st district

MANILA, Philippines — Following the appointment of Rex Gatchalian as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the House of Representatives has designated Quezon 1st District Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga as the legislative caretaker of Valenzuela’s 1st District.

Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe manifested during a plenary session yesterday the choice of Enverga as Gatchalian’s replacement.

Enverga, chairman of the House committee on agriculture and food, is Gatchalian’s partymate in the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

Earlier, Speaker Martin Romualdez said the choice of caretaker for the Valenzuela legislative post would be made upon consultation with Gatchalian and the NPC.

Romualdez said the House would call for a special election to allow the voters of Valenzuela City to choose their new representative to the chamber.

President Marcos named Gatchalian as DSWD chief on Jan. 31, a month after the resignation of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, who was bypassed twice by the Commission on Appointments.