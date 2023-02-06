^

Colleagues raise alarm over arrest of UP professor by undercover cops

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 1:53pm
This undated photo shows the University of the Philippines' campus in Diliman, Quezon City
MANILA, Philippines — A UP professor and former president of an academic employees union was arrested Monday by police officers who pretended to be from the Department of Social Welfare and Development but is is yet unclear what charges she is facing.

According to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Dr. Melania Flores of the Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas of the College of Arts and Letters at UP Diliman was served a warrant of arrest but that police did not properly explain the charges against her.

ACT said the arrest on campus was in violation of a 1992 agreement between the university and the Department of the Interior and Local Government that police operations should be coordinated with the UP administration except in cases of hot pursuit.

"The entire [Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas] is calling on the UP administration for the assistance it can give when teachers like Professor Flores are arrested," her colleagues said in a statement in Filipino, adding it is unclear what Flores has been accused of.

They pointed out that Flores is known as a union leader who has served as All UP Academic Employees Union president for several terms and called for vigilance over the arrest "that could put teachers and unionists in inappropriate situations."

RELATED: PNP backs UP-DND accord termination, claims agreement 'did not serve best interest'

In a separate alert, All UP Academic Employees Union said that Flores was supposedly arrested for violations related to the Social Security System benefits of her househelp.

Under the Domestic Workers Act, SSS premiums are to be shouldered by the employer, with helpers earning more than P5,000 a month paying "the proportionate share" of premium payments. The law penalizes violations with a fine.

"Flores' family was just with their helper yesterday and there was no mention of filing cases," the union also said as it also stressed that the arrest violated tghe UP-DILG Accord.

"Police cannot just enter UP Campus to make arrests," they said.

RELATED: UP questions ‘intrusion’ of armed cops in Diliman campus

This is a developing story

