PDEA burns P4.2 million in marijuana seized in South Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 1:55pm
The marijuana plants uprooted by anti-narcotics agents Monday in Tampakan, South Cotabato were immediately burned after procedural documentation.
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents uprooted P4.2 million worth of marijuana shrubs in an upland barangay in Tampakan town in South Cotabato on Monday.

Naravy Duquiatan,Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional director, told reporters Tuesday PDEA-12 agents had uprooted 21,000 marijuana plants in their operation in Barangay Tablu. He said the operation was assisted by personnel of the Tampakan Municipal Police Station and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and agents from the Police Regional Office-12.

Residents of Barangay Tablu have pointed to a certain Yatan Piang as cultivator of the marijuana plants that PDEA-12 agents and policemen set on fire after collecting specimens as evidence.

Duquiatan said PDEA-12 will charge Piang for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

