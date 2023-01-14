Weekend repairs along C-5, EDSA

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists must avoid portions of C-5 Road and EDSA, which will undergo road repairs this weekend, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday.

Parts of C-5 service road in Pasig City – particularly near Rizal Medical Center in Barangay Bagong Ilog, near the corner of Julia Vargas and Lanuza Avenue in Barangay Ugong, and near Valle Verde 5 – underwent reblocking starting last night, the MMDA said in its advisory.

Also included in road repair works by the Department of Public Works and Highways is the portion of C-5 southbound in Makati City.

Meanwhile, a part of EDSA’s southbound lanes, from Balingasa Creek to Oliveros footbridge in Quezon City, would also be closed for reblocking.

The roads will be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday, the MMDA said.