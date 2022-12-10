Metro Manila mayors agree to stop confiscating licenses of erring drivers

Traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority pull over motorists for violating the expanded number coding scheme along EDSA in Quezon City on August 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors agreed Saturday to stop confiscating the licenses of erring drivers while the capital region transitions to a single ticketing system which proponents said will help ease traffic congestion.

“After ordinances are passed in Metro Manila, no licenses will be confiscated,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos told a news briefing after a meeting with Metro Manila mayors, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office.

“For the meantime, everything will be interconnected with the LTO. While this is being done, the names of all who are apprehended will be listed and given to the LTO,” Abalos said.

Mayors were quick to remind, however, that while they have agreed not to confiscate licenses, this is still not effective until local ordinances are passed.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay also said that the non-payment of fines for traffic violations would incur interest and would be tagged at the LTO.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, meanwhile, said that licenses will still be confiscated after a certain number of repeat violations.

MMC president and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora previously said that they will be prioritizing the implementation of a unified ticketing system in Metro Manila to harmonize the payment of fines over traffic violations committed by motorists.

Under the unified ticketing scheme, Zamora said the MMDA and Land Transportation Office would tag the digital records of erring motorists to make sure that they could not renew their licenses.

Violators may pay their fines online through payment centers. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Jose Rodel Clapano