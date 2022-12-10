^

Nation

Metro Manila mayors agree to stop confiscating licenses of erring drivers

Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 4:00pm
Metro Manila mayors agree to stop confiscating licenses of erring drivers
Traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority pull over motorists for violating the expanded number coding scheme along EDSA in Quezon City on August 15, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors agreed Saturday to stop confiscating the licenses of erring drivers while the capital region transitions to a single ticketing system which proponents said will help ease traffic congestion.

“After ordinances are passed in Metro Manila, no licenses will be confiscated,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos told a news briefing after a meeting with Metro Manila mayors, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office.

“For the meantime, everything will be interconnected with the LTO. While this is being done, the names of all who are apprehended will be listed and given to the LTO,” Abalos said.

Mayors were quick to remind, however, that while they have agreed not to confiscate licenses, this is still not effective until local ordinances are passed.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay also said that the non-payment of fines for traffic violations would incur interest and would be tagged at the LTO.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, meanwhile, said that licenses will still be confiscated after a certain number of repeat violations.

MMC president and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora previously said that they will be prioritizing the implementation of a unified ticketing system in Metro Manila to harmonize the payment of fines over traffic violations committed by motorists.

Under the unified ticketing scheme, Zamora said the MMDA and Land Transportation Office would tag the digital records of erring motorists to make sure that they could not renew their licenses.

Violators may pay their fines online through payment centers. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Jose Rodel Clapano

METRO MANILA COUNCIL

TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 BIR employees arrested for P3 million extortion

2 BIR employees arrested for P3 million extortion

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Two Bureau of Internal Revenue employees and two alleged accomplices were caught in a sting in Caloocan City on Tuesday for...
Nation
fbtw

Couple nabbed for robbing Briton

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police arrested a couple who allegedly robbed a British man in Quezon City on Thursday
Nation
fbtw
LPA may intensify as it nears land

LPA may intensify as it nears land

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
A low-pressure area spotted off the coast of Mindanao may intensify into a tropical depression today as it makes its way toward...
Nation
fbtw

La Union classroom locked down due to HFMD

By Jun Elias | 17 hours ago
A classroom in this city has been placed on lockdown for one week due to high cases of hand, foot and mouth disease.
Nation
fbtw
2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

2 thieves sell stolen motorcycle to owner

By John Unson | 7 days ago
Two thieves landed in jail after unconsciously selling a stolen motorcycle to its rightful owner here Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Makati opens Makatizen hub at SM Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
To make its services more accessible to the public, the Makati government yesterday opened another one-stop shop in the city.
Nation
fbtw

9 held for cable wire theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Nine men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cable wires in Quezon City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Negros Occidental cholera cases increase

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
Confirmed cholera cases in Negros Occidental have increased to 67, according to a report of the provincial health offfice on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

P20.19 million smuggled carrots, onions seized in Subic

By Bebot Sison Jr. | 17 hours ago
Smuggled carrots and onions worth P20.193 million were seized at the Port of Subic on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Cop arrested for pal’s slay

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 17 hours ago
A policeman was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in Barangay Agusan this city yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with