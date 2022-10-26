^

Nation

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 26 after northern Philippine quake

Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 8:29am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 26 after northern Philippine quake
A number of local government units in Northern Philippines have declared class suspensions for October 26, Wednesday, following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra late Tuesday night.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units in northern Philippines have declared class suspensions for October 26, Wednesday, following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra late Tuesday night.

LGUs said the class suspension order is to give way for inspection of infrastructure damage due to the quake.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions for Wednesday, October 26.

EARTHQUAKE

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Navy official convicted in medical supplies mess

Ex-Navy official convicted in medical supplies mess

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan Third Division has convicted a former Philippine Navy official of multiple counts of graft and malversation...
Nation
fbtw
NGCP investigates tower bombing that caused power interruptions in Mindanao

NGCP investigates tower bombing that caused power interruptions in Mindanao

17 hours ago
The agency has since tapped the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other local law enforcement to help guard the bombed area...
Nation
fbtw
3 cops suspended over clash

3 cops suspended over clash

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Three police officers in Manila were temporarily relieved as an investigation is underway of the encounter that led to the...
Nation
fbtw

Man gunned down by ex-cop pa

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 9 hours ago
A retired policeman allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old son at their residence in Barangay Narra in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan early Monday.
Nation
fbtw

2 Pasig lawmen, 2 informants held for extortion

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Two Pasig police officers and their informants were arrested on Monday night for allegedly arresting a woman for illegal drugs and then demanding money for her release.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
1 million seen to visit Manila North Cemetery

1 million seen to visit Manila North Cemetery

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
An estimated one million people are expected to flock to the Manila North Cemetery for the reopening of the cemeteries this...
Nation
fbtw
African nabbed for drugs in Las Pi&ntilde;as

African nabbed for drugs in Las Piñas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
A suspected member of a West African drug syndicate was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in Las Piñas...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA deploys 1,500 personnel for Undas week

MMDA deploys 1,500 personnel for Undas week

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Autority will deploy 1,500 personnel for this year’s Undas week, an official said...
Nation
fbtw

Lanao Norte NGCP tower bombed: Blackouts hit parts of Mindanao

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
A bomb explosion toppled the tower of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on Monday afternoon, resulting in power outages in parts of Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw

Mactan airport partially reopens

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
The Mactan-Cebu International Airport reopened yesterday, but only from sunrise to sunset in the next two weeks.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with