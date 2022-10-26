Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 26 after northern Philippine quake

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units in northern Philippines have declared class suspensions for October 26, Wednesday, following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Abra late Tuesday night.

LGUs said the class suspension order is to give way for inspection of infrastructure damage due to the quake.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions for Wednesday, October 26.