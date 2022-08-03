Cops rescue 4 kidnapped Chinese

MANILA, Philippines — Four Chinese were rescued by police in Pasay City on Monday night after they were allegedly kidnapped.

In a statement, the Southern Police District (SPD) said Parañaque police rescued Qin Zhong Liang, 30; Lu Qin Peng, 36; Zhuang Zhi Heng, 28, and Zhu Quiri, 30.

The wife and girlfriend of two of the victims sought police assistance, reporting that the victims were illegally detained, according to the SPD.

Police went to a building at the corner of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Macapagal Boulevard at around 10 p.m. and rescued the four Chinese.

The SPD, citing an investigator, said the ones who kidnapped the victims were not in the building.

The motive for the alleged kidnapping is still under investigation, the SPD said.