10 heritage treasures of Old Manila, then and now

MANILA, Philippines — The nation’s capital, Manila, houses countless historical sites, structures and buildings that have borne witness to key events in Philippine history.

Some of them have become iconic Philippine landmarks and are located in the city’s most celebrated neighborhoods.

However, over the years, some of these structures have either been torn down, replaced, renovated or restored.

Philstar.com takes you on a trip down memory lane and gives you a glimpse of the glory days of some of these heritage buildings and how they look now.

Sta. Cruz Building

Photo by Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print by Judgefloro via Wikimedia Commons Shops and signages still occupy the aging Sta. Cruz Building in an archival photo dated in 2016.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com DEMOLISHED. Metal sheets plastered with a ‘not for sale’ signage cover the empty lot of then Sta. Cruz Building at the corner of Escolta Street and Plaza Sta. Cruz in Manila.

Built in 1948, the Sta. Cruz Building used to welcome tourists to Escolta, the “Queen of Manila Streets”. It was dubbed the “Watch Center of Downtown Manila” where patrons went to purchase luxury and affordable watches.

This post-war structure was demolished in August 2021 following a quake that jolted Manila in July.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines said that the building poses a danger to the public given its weak foundations. However, it ordered the developer, which is set to build a condominium in the lot, to replicate the entire façade and arcade of the building “to preserve the memory of the place.”

First United Building

Photo by Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print by John Tewell via US National Archives An archival photo from the US National Archives shows the old facade of the First United Building in Escolta during 1946.

Designed by Architect Andres Luna de San Pedro, son of renowned painter Juan Luna, the First United Building, formerly known as Perez-Samanillo Building, was the tallest in Manila when it was completed in 1928.

Now 93 years old, it is a registered tangible-immovable property, according to NCCA’s Philippine Registry of Cultural Property.

Don Roman Santos Building

Photo by Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print from Harrison Forman Collection. University of Winconsin-Milwaukee Libraries/American Geographical Society Library Digital Photo Archive - Asia and Middle East via Pilipinas Retrostalgia Prudential Bank & Trust company, now Bank of the Philippine Islands, occupied Don Roman Santos Building in the 1960s.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com Bank of the Philippine Islands still occupies the Don Roman Santos Building in 2021.

The neoclassical building in Sta. Cruz, Manila used to be the site of the historic Monte de Piedad Bank from 1894 to 1947.

The iconic structure reportedly used to be owned by Hacienda Magdalena, a real estate entity of Dona Magdalena Hemady, also the owner of what would become the New Manila district in Quezon City.

It was later named after the businessman and founder of Prudential Bank and Trust Company, Roman R. Santos, who reportedly acquired the building in 1954. It then became the headquarters of Prudential Bank until it was sold by the family to the Bank of the Philippine Islands in 2004. It still houses the bank to date.

Burke Building

Photo by Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print by Riel Diala/Renacimiento Manila via Flickr.com An archival photo of the Burke Building during 2014 shows commercial tenants on the ground floor.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com The Burke Building maintains face as different commercial tenants still occupy the lower floor of the structure.

Built in 1919, the Burke Building, named after cardiologist and philanthropist William J. Burke, is aptly located along Escolta corner Burke in Binondo, Manila. The first elevator in Manila was installed there in the early 20th century.

After reportedly undergoing major remodeling after World War II, Burke Building is now a commercial establishment housing convenience stores, among others.

Regina Building

Photo courtesy of Isidra Reyes via Manila Nostalgia A cafe occupies the old Regina Building along Escolta street.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com The Regina building sports an updated facade and additional floors in 2021.

Formerly occupying the current location of Regina Building is the old Roxas Building or Edificio Roxas also designed by Andres Luna de San Pedro. Built in 1915, the old Roxas Building owned by the de Ayala-Roxas family, used to have two wings with the concrete building occupied by offices. The other wing, on the other hand, houses a coffee shop called Victoria Cafe. The cafe faces Estero de la Reina and Plaza Santa Cruz.

In the 1920s, it was renamed the Regina Building. The building is now occupied by commercial establishments.

Calvo Building

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com; Photo on print from Aquitectura Manila Commercial tenants occupy the Calvo Building in an undated archival photo.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com The Calvo Building still stands in 2021 with different commercial tenants occupying the lower floor.

Built in 1938, the Calvo Building was designed by renowned architect Fernando Ocampo, who is recognized as the "Father of Modern Architecture in the Philippines." The structure is an example of Beaux-Arts architecture standing on the land owned by the couple Angel Calvo and Emiliana Mortera.

From 1938 to 1944, it served as offices of commercial companies until it was temporarily used by the Japanese Imperial Forces in 1944. It was destroyed during the Battle of Manila in 1945 and was restored the following year.

Apart from being a witness to historical events, the Calvo Building reportedly used to be the home of American journalist Robert ''Uncle Bob” Stewart’s Republic Broadcasting Service, a predecessor of DZBB in 1950. DZBB was later developed into a broadcasting giant now known as GMA Network.

Currently, the building is still home to various commercial establishments such as restaurants, pharmacies, among others, while also housing a museum which showcases the glory days of Escolta.

Capitol Theater

Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print by Fmgverzon via Wikipedia.com The old towering entrance of the Capitol Theater.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com The Capitol Theater in 2021.

This Art Deco building near the corner of Yuchengco St. And Escolta was designed by National Artist Juan Nakpil in 1935.

During Escolta’s heyday, Capitol Theater sat around 1,100 in its double balcony setup. It was dubbed “Manila’s Most Modern Theater” and “The Showplace of the Nation” for that.

The structure is known for its geometric form, impeccable facade and interiors that centered to its theme, Sampaguita or the country’s national flower.

Unfortunately, the pre-war Capitol Theater was demolished in June 2020, years after buzz about it getting torn down made rounds.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts, National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the National Museum allowed the developer to demolish the theater but said that its tower and facade should be retained.

El Hogar Filipino Building

Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print from Arquitectura Manila via Philippine History and Architecture The iconic El Hogar Filipino Building reflects the touch of Neoclassical and Renaissance styles of architecture during the 1920s

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com Informal settlers and electrical wires cover the lower floor of the now abandoned El Hogar Filipino Building in 2021. (Photo by Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com)

Built in 1914, El Hogar Filipino Building occupying Juan Luna Street corner Muelle dela Industria, was designed by Spanish-Filipino engineer Ramon Irureta-Goyena and architect Francisco Perez-Muñoz in the Beaux-Arts style. Its architecture also reportedly reflects elements of Neoclassical and Renaissance styles.

The iconic skyscraper was the wedding gift of Spanish businessman Don Antonio Melian y Pavia, Conde de Peracamps to his wife Doña Margarita Zobel y de Ayala.

It used to house offices of the lending cooperative Sociedad El Hogar Filipino, as well as the Ayala y Compania, now known as Ayala Corp., according to heritage advocates group Renacimiento Manila.

In 2014, news about its demolition surfaced after reports said El Hogar tenants were asked to vacate the building.

Three years later, reports said that the Manila local government endorsed its demolition. El Hogar is currently vacant.

China Bank Building

Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print by courtesy of Pfc. E. D. Weitz via Mountz Family and Allen County Public Library The old facade of China Bank in Binondo in 1945.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com RESTORED. The old China Bank was restored to its former glory after undergoing restoration since 2018.

Built from 1923 to 1924, this Neoclassical Beaux-Arts Architecture buidling served as the head office of China Bank.

It was reportedly designed by German architect Julius Arthur Niclaus Gabler Gumbert who is also behind the San Miguel Brewery Building, now the New Executive Building of the Malacanang Complex.

In 1945, the China Bank building was used as the headquarters of the Japanese during the Battle of Manila in 1945. It was burned and was repaired to serve as the bank’s office in July of that year. It was Chinabank’s head office until 1969.

In 2018, the management of the bank decided to restore the building to its 1920s form in time for the centennial celebration in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed restoration works and it was only in December 2021 when the China Bank Building was given the historical marker from the NHCP and the Important Cultural Property marker from the National Museum.

It is still operating as a bank and now houses a museum that showcases artifacts, memorabilia, documents, photos, and paintings artfully displayed to represent the China Bank’s core values

Toho Panciteria Antigua

Photo by Deejae Dumlao/Philstar.com; Photo on print from Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila Old facade of Toho Panciteria Antigua in 1954.

Deejae Dumlao/ Philstar.com Toho Panciteria Antigua remains intact along with an updated interior in 2021.

A foodie’s gem on Tomas Pinpin St., Binondo, Manila, Toho Antigua Panciteria Restaurant is said to be the country’s oldest restaurant. It was founded in 1888 and survived two world wars.

History-oriented Facebook pages said that if "Travel Time" host Susan Calo Medina is to be believed, national hero Dr. Jose Rizal ate at this panciteria when he was still studying in Intramuros.

Aside from Rizal, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila also claimed in a recent Facebook post that Andres Bonifacio also used to eat his pancit and asado in this restaurant, before attending the founding meeting of the Katipunan.

Now owned by Alger Wong, the restaurant sports a more modern look.