DOTr: 47.1 million used EDSA busway in 2021

“We are happy that many benefited and are continuously benefiting from the EDSA Busway, especially during this time of pandemic,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

MANILA, Philippines — The EDSA Busway served 47.104 million riders last year, an average of 129,000 persons daily, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said yesterday.

The EDSA Busway, also known as the EDSA Carousel, is a dedicated median bus lane service under a collaborative project of the DOTr, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The DOTr said the EDSA Busway had the greatest number of commuters in December with 7.6 million.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for road transport and infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor said the EDSA Busway is in line with the efforts of the government to help contain the transmission of COVID-19 as it significantly reduces the travel time for commuters, thereby reducing their risk of exposure to the virus.

“As an example, the two to three hours of travel pre-pandemic from Mall of Asia in Pasay City to Monumento in Caloocan is now reduced to around one hour through the EDSA Busway,” Pastor said.

The DOTr had earlier signed agreements with property developers for the construction of EDSA Busway bridges with concourses to provide safer and convenient access for commuters.