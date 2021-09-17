



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Lawmaker proposes P1 million cash gift for oldest Filipino alive
                        

                           
Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A measure has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to honor super centenarian Francisca Susano, the oldest Filipino alive at 124 years old.



House Resolution No. 2207 filed by Senior Citizen party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes proposed to the chamber to grant Susano an incentive of P1 million for possibly being the world’s oldest living person.



“Mrs. Susano should be given a cash gift of P1 million in recognition of her monumental achievement and to help her and her family in their daily expenses and improve their well-being, especially during the pandemic,” read the resolution.



“We should treat Lola Francisca as a national treasure. She was able to witness all important stages of our nation’s history in the past century. She’s even older than the declaration of our independence from Spain,” Ordanes said.



He said the bid to recognize Susano as the oldest person alive in the world has also started moving.



“From what I gathered, the Guinness World Records has received the application and supporting documents that would pave the way for Lola Francisca’s recognition as the world’s oldest living person. I am offering the resources of the Senior Citizens party-list to expedite the process. We will provide whatever assistance she needs,” Ordanes said.



Susano was born on Sept. 11, 1897 in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.



As she celebrated her birthday last Saturday, she widened the gap between her and the second oldest living person in the world, Kane Tanaka of Japan who was born on Jan. 2, 1903.



The oldest person on record was Jeanne Calment of France who was 122 years and 164 days old when she passed away in 1997.



Ordanes said he is hopeful that the House plenary would approve the resolution.



At least 7.4 million Filipino seniors have been vaccinated. Of the number, over four million elderly have been fully inoculated.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      OLDEST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes into killing of lawyer in South Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes into killing of lawyer in South Cotabato


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Cotabato police said Macababbad was shot dead multiple times by three undentified gunmen in front of his house in Surallah,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Congressman Olivarez running for mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Congressman Olivarez running for mayor


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Parañaque Rep. Eric Olivarez has announced his bid to succeed his elder brother, Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who is on his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fully vaccinated cop dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A policeman who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has succumbed to the coronavirus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Human rights lawyer shot dead in South Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Human rights lawyer shot dead in South Cotabato


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two men together on a motorcycle killed a crusading pro-poor lawyer before dusk Wednesday in nearby Surallah town in South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Protocol breach eyed in PNP training facility COVID-19 outbreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 September 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is looking into the possible breach of health protocols at a regional PNP training facility in this city after 51 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucy running for Ormoc mayor; Sara, Baste for reelection
                              


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Contrary to earlier reports, Leyte fourth district Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez is not running for senator.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 South Cotabato human rights lawyer slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two men on a motorcycle shot dead a human rights lawyer in Surallah, South Cotabato on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baguio extends heightened quarantine restrictions
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The implementation of additional quarantine restrictions in this city has been extended until Sept. 26 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati street placed under 14-day lockdown
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Makati government yesterday placed H. Santos street in Barangay Tejeros under a 14-day granular lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Zamora running for reelection
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would run for reelection in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with