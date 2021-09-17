Lawmaker proposes P1 million cash gift for oldest Filipino alive

MANILA, Philippines — A measure has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to honor super centenarian Francisca Susano, the oldest Filipino alive at 124 years old.

House Resolution No. 2207 filed by Senior Citizen party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes proposed to the chamber to grant Susano an incentive of P1 million for possibly being the world’s oldest living person.

“Mrs. Susano should be given a cash gift of P1 million in recognition of her monumental achievement and to help her and her family in their daily expenses and improve their well-being, especially during the pandemic,” read the resolution.

“We should treat Lola Francisca as a national treasure. She was able to witness all important stages of our nation’s history in the past century. She’s even older than the declaration of our independence from Spain,” Ordanes said.

He said the bid to recognize Susano as the oldest person alive in the world has also started moving.

“From what I gathered, the Guinness World Records has received the application and supporting documents that would pave the way for Lola Francisca’s recognition as the world’s oldest living person. I am offering the resources of the Senior Citizens party-list to expedite the process. We will provide whatever assistance she needs,” Ordanes said.

Susano was born on Sept. 11, 1897 in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.

As she celebrated her birthday last Saturday, she widened the gap between her and the second oldest living person in the world, Kane Tanaka of Japan who was born on Jan. 2, 1903.

The oldest person on record was Jeanne Calment of France who was 122 years and 164 days old when she passed away in 1997.

Ordanes said he is hopeful that the House plenary would approve the resolution.

