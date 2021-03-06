PNP vaccine allocation increased

MANILA, Philippines — At least 1,020 medical frontliners of the Philippine National Police have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of yesterday as the government increased its allocation to the PNP of the vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech of China.

From an initial supply of 800 doses, PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the allocation went up to 1,200 jabs.

Even with more vaccines at the disposal, Eleazar said they would still prioritize their medical frontliners, in compliance with the government’s directive.

“These are for our healthcare workers only,” he told reporters in a Viber message.

At least six PNP members experienced mild adverse side effects such as skin rashes, palpitation, dizziness and mild headache.

Eleazar said 171,600 or 78 percent of the approximately 220,000 PNP personnel nationwide are now willing to be vaccinated.

There is no still no word, Eleazar said, if they will also get a portion of the 487,200 vaccines of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which arrived Thursday night.

At least 11,575 PNP members contracted COVID-19 since last year. Thirty-one died while 10,993 or 94.97 percent of the patients have recovered from the virus.

The remaining 551 patients are still recuperating either in quarantine facilities and hospitals.