21 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City PDEA sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 2:34pm
21 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City PDEA sting
The four drug dealers entrapped late Thursday in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City are now detained.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P145.5 million worth of shabu from four dealers entrapped in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on Thursday night with the help of tipsters and local officials.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 9, told reporters on Friday morning that Wilson Sahiban, 25, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29, Jimmy Sahibol, 30, and the 27-year-old Abdurahman Abdulhakim are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Non-uniformed PDEA-9 agents immediately arrested the four suspects after selling to them 21 kilos of shabu, costing P145.5 million, in a tradeoff on Thursday night in Barangay Mampang, a residential area in Zamboanga City.

PDEA-9 agents said the operation that led to the arrest of Sahiban, Aiyob, Sahibol and Abdulhakim and confiscation from them of 21 kilos of shabu was planned with the help of confidential informants and members of the city’s multi-sector peace and order council led by Mayor John Dalipe.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said PDEA-9 is thankful to the Zamboanga City local government unit for its continuing and extensive support to the agency’s anti-narcotics campaign in all of its constituent-barangays.

