#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Devotees urged to celebrate Black Nazarene feast at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
Hijos Del Nazareno set up the Black Nazarene at Bureau Fire Protection headquarters on January 5, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Devotees urged to celebrate Black Nazarene feast at home to prevent COVID-19 spread
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health called on the Catholic faithful to just commemorate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at home as the threat of COVID-19 continues to persist.

In a joint release Thursday, the DOH, together with the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene and the Health Professionals against COVID-19, urged the public to refrain from visiting Quiapo Church and find alternative ways to commemorate the event on Saturday.

The “traslacion” or the grand procession of the Black Nazarene, which draws millions of devotees annually, would not push through this year. The “pahalik” or the kissing of the image was also canceled and would be replaced with image viewing of the Black Nazarene.

More masses would be also held for the devotees although only 30% of seating capacity had been allowed for the feast.

With these, Quiapo Church officials are still anticipating an influx of people.

Dr. Anna Ong-Lim warned the Feast of the Black Nazarene could be characterized as a “superspreader” event. Even before the actual feast, people were seen flocking the streets around Quiapo.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene comes as the government expects a post-holiday surge in cases and remains on guard against a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19.

Alternatives

Monsignor Hernando Coronel, Quiapo Church rector, asked the public to just pray at their homes. He added devotees could go to other parishes in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces that hold and fiesta masses.

The health department also called on families to attend only masses.

For those who are planning to physically attend Mass celebrations or image viewing, DOH said the following measures must be strictly observed:

  • Ensure that there is proper ventilation in the place of gathering
  • Always observe physical distancing of at least one meter when going to public or crowded places
  • Wear face masks and face shields properly
  • Keep visits short (as much as possible, not exceeding 15 mins)
  • Always wash or sanitize hands, especially after touching high-touch surfaces
  • Follow the health protocols implemented by the Church and of the local government authorities
  • Cancel travel plans if there is any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far reported 482,083 COVID-19 cases, including 9,356 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FEAST OF BLACK NAZARENE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant drugged, raped?
By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
Police are questioning 11 men in connection with the death of a flight attendant who was found lifeless in a hotel room in...
Nation
fbfb
With 9 suspects still at large, Sinas says Christine Dacera's case already 'solved'
2 days ago
(Updated 12:50 a.m.) Though nine suspects in the alleged rape-slay of a flight attendant in a Makati hotel remain at large,...
Nation
fbfb
Soldier cries unfair treatment, kills superior
By Roel PareÃ±o | January 7, 2021 - 12:00am
A soldier allegedly shot dead his superior at a military engineering camp in Barangay Cabatangan in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City terminates delinquent contracts
By Janvic Mateo | January 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Following an internal review ordered by Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Quezon City government has canceled several non-performing, delinquent or anomalous contracts to free up more resources that may be used in response...
Nation
fbfb
AstraZeneca may deliver vaccines by Q3 – Belmonte
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca may be able to deliver the 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Duterte allows LGUs to buy COVID-19 vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Local government units will be allowed to procure vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
7,000 cops to secure Black Nazarene feast
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Around 7,000 police officers will be deployed to secure the feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday to control the number...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA’s Lim dies of heart attack
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danilo Lim passed away after suffering a heart attack yesterday, over a...
Nation
fbfb
Not solved: 3 in Dacera case freed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Three persons who were arrested by police in connection with the death of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera were...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City awaits IATF decision on Sinulog
January 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has requested the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF to decide on whether it would allow the holding of the Sinulog Festival.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with