Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 482,083
A man sells meat inside a market on January 5, 2020.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 1,353 additional infections Thursday, taking the country’s total case count to 482,083.

Active cases represent 4.9% or 23,675 of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, 90.7% are mild cases and asymptomatic.

The highest daily increase was seen in Rizal with 63 cases. It was followed by Laguna with 62, Marikina City with 60, Quezon City with 58 and Davao City with 54. 

The recovery tally increased to 449,052 after a new batch of 360 recoveries was registered.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 9,356 after nine more people succumbed to the disease.

The department noted that three testing centers failed to submit results on time.

The DOH called on the public to remain vigilant and continue following minimum public health standards even as local researchers reported that the new and more contagious coronavirus variant has not yet been detected in the country based on the analysis of recent samples.

Experts warned that if the variant sweeping the United Kingdom reaches the Philippines and becomes prevalent, it will result in spike in the number of infections. There is no evidence that the variant is more deadly than others.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected 87.15 million, with 1.88 million deaths, since it emerged in China in late 2019.

