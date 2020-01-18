SM leads first medical mission in areas hit by Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Displaced families by the recent Taal volcano eruption were given immediate medical assistance through SM’s three-day Oplan Tulong Express. The the first medical mission held for affected communities takes place until January 19 at Batangas and Lipa.

“We understand the health risk brought by the recent eruption especially in areas within the danger zone,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan. “With this, we have mobilized this medical mission and we will continue to bring relief and medical assistance in places where we are much needed.”

The three-day Operation Tulong Express medical mission can serve up to 1,200 medical cases a day and will deploy two mobile clinics with health services and facilities such as x-ray, ECG, nebulizers and oxygen. Since electricity has not yet resumed, generators will be utilized during the medical mission.

Photo Release Oplan Tulong Express mobile clinic trucks line up early in the morning as SM holds medical mission for communities affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

The medical mission will be available in the following areas: Canosa Academy Lipa City (January 17), Inosluban-Maraoay National High School (January 17), Batangas Provincial Sports Complex (January 18), and Bauan Tech High School (January 19).

Those who wish to donate may drop-off their in-kind donations at the designated Oplan Tulong Express booths in the following SM malls: Bacoor, Dasmariñas, Molino, Rosario, Trece Martires, Imus, Sta. Rosa, San Pablo, Calamba, Batangas, Lipa, and Lucena.

For updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com or its Facebook page @smsupermalls.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.