The radio station manager was on his way home from their station on a car when men on motorcycles armed with pistols attacked while he was driving.
File photo
Radio station manager shot dead in Kidapawan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 11:54am

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Suspected contract killers shot dead Wednesday night radio station manager Eduardo Dizon who was critical of the controversial Kapa money market scheme.

The ambush that resulted in the death of Dizon, manager of the Brigada FM station here, came after unidentified men shot with pistols the broadcast center in General Santos City of Bombo Radyo, also hostile in commentaries on the Kapa controversy. 

Dizon was on his way home from their station on a car when men on motorcycles armed with pistols attacked while he was driving through Quezon Boulevard here at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Dizon was extremely vocal against the Kapa money market operation that President Rodrigo Duterte shut three weeks ago and is now subject of judicial litigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, the Securities Exchange Commission and the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Responding police probers said Dizon died on the spot from five bullet wounds in different parts of his body.

The incident was preceded by the attack on the Bombo Radyo station building in General Santos City, about three hours away via overland travel from Kidapawan City.

Unidentified men on a red pick-up truck that casually pulled over near the entrance to the roadside Bombo Radyo station building opened fire and sped away. 

General Santos City is the center of the operation of Kapa, whose founder, Pastor Joel Apolinario, is now at large, according to the Regional Police Office-12.

