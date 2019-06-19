ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
In this file photo, a Navy landing craft under Naval Forces Western Mindanao tows a motor launch.
Naval Forces Western Mindanao Facebook page
Navy intercepts boat trafficking 100 to Malaysia
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 5:10pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Naval intelligence and members of the Inter-agency Council Against Trafficking intercepted a boat carrying at least 100 victims of human trafficking in waters off Zamboanga City on Tuesday night.

Personnel of Naval Intelligence Service Unit 62, Naval Special Operations Unit 6, and BRP Waray (LC-288) intercepted M/L Lady Rosmina around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to tips that the boat would be transporting trafficking victims.

The Navy personnel and representatives of IACAT, the Department of Justice, Philippine Center for Transnational Crime, and the city social welfare office caught the motor launch in the waters off Lower Calarian, a few kilometers away from the naval base in the city.

According to naval intelligence, the victims are from different parts of the country and were to be transported to Sandakan, Malaysia through Taganak Island in Tawi-Tawi.

The victims were immediately turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for processing. The DSWD will assist them in going back to their home provinces.

M/L Lady Rosmina is in custody at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon for documentation and turnover to the custody of the Maritime Industry Authority. Charges are forthcoming.

ANTI-TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS ACT HUMAN TRAFFICKING INTER-AGENCY COUNCIL AGAINST TRAFFICKING NAVAL FORCES WESTERN MINDANAO
