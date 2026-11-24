Craig David brings 'Born To Do It' world tour to Manila in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — British R&B singer Craig David is set to return to Manila for his “Born To Do It” world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on May 31, 2027.

The singer will perform his debut album, “Born To Do It,” in its entirety, accompanied by his live band, along with some of his biggest hits.

Presented by Wilbros Live, the concert will celebrate the 26th anniversary of the album's release, which launched David to international stardom and helped shape the sound of British R&B and United Kingdom garage.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, December 5, at 12 noon via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Fans can expect to hear some of David's best-known songs, including “7 Days,” “Fill Me In,” “Walking Away” and “Rendezvous,” as well as “Rise & Fall,” “Insomnia,” “What's Your Flava?” and “Don't Love You No More (I'm Sorry).”

Released in 2000, “Born To Do It” established David as one of the leading voices in British R&B, with its combination of soulful melodies, catchy hooks and smooth vocals. The album earned him a global following, including among Filipino listeners.

Throughout his career, David has scored 25 UK Top 40 singles and 10 UK Top 40 albums, with more than five billion streams worldwide. He has also achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries.

His accolades include two UK No. 1 albums, multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, six MOBO Awards and three Ivor Novello Awards.

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