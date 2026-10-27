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Music

WATCH: Air Supply performs beloved hits at Manila concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Australian soft rock duo Air Supply performed for more than 8,000 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, according to the group's social media post.

“It’s always a pleasure spending the evening in the Philippines!!! 8000+ people tonight!” the duo wrote on its official Facebook page, sharing photos of the concert and the crowd.

The photos showed a packed venue as concertgoers watched Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock perform under colorful stage lights.

The duo performed their hit songs “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “Lost in Love,” "Goodbye," "Here I Am," and “The One That You Love,” to name a few. 

Air Supply has maintained a following in the Philippines, where its hit songs continue to resonate with longtime listeners and younger generations of music fans.

RELATED: Air Supply A Matter of Time Tour

 

AIR SUPPLY
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