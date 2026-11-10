Growth, capital allocation, returns mark 2027 strategic roadmap for Ayala Land

In property development, ALI is pursuing a disciplined execution path backed by P30 billion in planned project launches.

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate titan Ayala Land Inc. has outlined its strategic priorities entering 2027, establishing an operational roadmap centered on targeted expansion, active capital recycling, and balance sheet discipline.

Presenting the corporate outlook, Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita Dy outlined the company's 2027 priorities across three core pillars: growth, capital allocation, and returns.

“Our focus is on making deliberate choices about where we grow, how we deploy capital, and how we deliver value to our shareholders,” said Dy. “These choices will help us build a more resilient business and sustain earnings growth over the long term.”

At the center of the developer’s growth engine is a push for double-digit expansion in commercial leasing, anchored primarily by its shopping malls division.

The retail expansion builds on almost 200,000 square meters of new gross leasable area opened in late 2026, including The Exchange at TriNoma, with another 50,000 square meters scheduled for completion in 2027 across Arca South, Parklinks, and Park Central Plaza.

In property development, ALI is pursuing a disciplined execution path backed by P30 billion in planned project launches.

The residential strategy prioritizes developments outside Metro Manila priced below P20 million, supported by scheduled unit deliveries totaling 13,000 units across key projects including Gardencourt Residences and Parklinks North Tower.

Driven by commercial leasing momentum, Ayala Land aims to accelerate earnings growth to twice the rate of national gross domestic product.

To support this target, commercial leasing is projected to contribute over 60% of total company EBITDA, establishing recurring income as the enterprise's earnings driver.

On capital allocation, ALI plans to execute P30 billion to P40 billion in capital recycling initiatives through AREIT infusions, receivable sales, and strategic asset monetization.

Simultaneously, the company is maintaining strict balance sheet guardrails, setting a base case to hold total debt flat and directing any excess capital recycling proceeds toward debt reduction.

"By aligning capital deployment with high-return opportunities and expanding our recurring asset base, we are positioning Ayala Land to deliver sustainable value across market cycles," Dy added.

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