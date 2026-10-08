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Music

Fil-Brit Beabadoobee sets Manila return in summer 2027

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 5:21pm
Fil-Brit Beabadoobee sets Manila return in summer 2027
Beabadoobee performs in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Beabadoobee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-British singer Beatrice Kristi Laus, more popularly known as Beabadoobee, is returning to the Philippines for her biggest concert in the country.

Show promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed that Beabadoobee will take her "Powerlines" tour to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 13, 2027.

The ongoing tour, currently set to end in Manila, is to promote her newly released fourth album "Pylon." Her latest album carries the singles "Sun Has Set," "Switchblade," and "Memories," co-produced by The 1975's Matty Healy, as well as the Hayley Williams collaboration "Nothing to Prove."

It has been just over a year since Beabadoobee last performed in the country when she took her "Space In Between" tour to the New Frontier Theater, where she held her first Philippine concert back in 2022.

Ticket prices, seat map, and VIP package information will be released in the coming days but ticket selling dates have already been unveiled.

An artist presale will take place on October 12 for 24 hours on Beabadoobee's website, to be immediately followed by a Mastercard presale via the Priceless website on October 13 from noon to midnight.

Live Nation Philippines will have its own presale on its website on October 14, also noon to midnight, with the general selling via Ticketmaster on October 15 from noon onwards.

The Iloilo-born Beabadoobee is best known for her songs "Glue Song," "The Perfect Pair," "All I Did Was Dream of You," "The Way Things Go," "Take a Bite," "Last Day on Earth," "Care," "Worth It," "Coffee," and "A Night to Remember" with Laufey.

RELATED: Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027

BEABADOOBEE

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