Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027

Olivia Dean, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – After teasing for days, Wilbros Live announced that award-winning English singer Olivia Dean will see her fans at next year’s LaLaLa Fest in Manila.

Olivia is the headliner at the fest taking place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on January 14, 2027.

Other artists featured are BINI, Up Dharma Down, Lola Amour and SunKissed Lola.

Wilbros Live teased that more acts will be added to the popular music fest.

Artist presale will be on October 14, GoTyme Bank on October 15 and 16 and the general sale will be on October 17 via TicketMelon.

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