^

Music

Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 7:38pm
Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027
Olivia Dean, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images via AFP / Leon Bennett

MANILA, Philippines – After teasing for days, Wilbros Live announced that award-winning English singer Olivia Dean will see her fans at next year’s LaLaLa Fest in Manila. 

Olivia is the headliner at the fest taking place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on January 14, 2027. 

Other artists featured are BINI, Up Dharma Down, Lola Amour and SunKissed Lola. 

Wilbros Live teased that more acts will be added to the popular music fest. 

Artist presale will be on October 14, GoTyme Bank on October 15 and 16 and the general sale will be on October 17 via TicketMelon. 

RELATED: 'Man I Need' hitmaker Olivia Dean sweeps Brit Awards 2026

OLIVIA DEAN
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes
2 days ago

Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes

2 days ago
The iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in southwest England has become a fixture of the international musical calender, after...
Music
fbtw
Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief
4 days ago

Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Grammy for Asian Pop Music Performance will be at the 2027 ceremony.
Music
fbtw
'Forgotten Island' score finds roots in Indigenous instruments, rhythms
Exclusive
5 days ago

'Forgotten Island' score finds roots in Indigenous instruments, rhythms

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Filipino culture forms the deep foundations of "Forgotten Island," right down to its score.
Music
fbtw
Nadine Lustre looks back on 10 years of growth in new song &lsquo;10YRS&rsquo;
5 days ago

Nadine Lustre looks back on 10 years of growth in new song ‘10YRS’

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Nadine Lustre has released her latest single “10YRS,” an introspective song about growth, heartbreak, mistakes...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with