Multinational group KATSEYE finds beauty in the chaos in bold five-track sophomore EP

MANILA, Philippines — Rising global girl group KATSEYE has officially released their second extended play (EP), "Beautiful Chaos."

The five-track project arrives under HYBE x Geffen Records and marks the group’s comeback following their debut EP in 2024 titled S.I.S (Soft Is Strong), which included their internet-viral track “Touch”

KATSEYE, composed of Lara, Daniela, Yoonchae, Manon, Megan and its Filipina leader Sophia, was formed through "The Debut: Dream Academy," a global survival show program launched by HYBE and Geffen in 2023.

Since then, the group has quickly established a dedicated fanbase known as EYEKONS and continues to make waves across both Western and K-pop markets.

Their new EP, "Beautiful Chaos," features earlier released singles “Gnarly” and “Gabriela,” both of which generated viral buzz on social media and music platforms ahead of the EP’s full release. Rounding out the tracklist are three new songs: “Gameboy," "Mean Girls" and "MIA".

“Gnarly,” released in April, gained traction for its high-energy beat, dynamic choreography, offbeat lyric and odd visuals. Meanwhile, “Gabriela” made headlines with its telenovela-style music video featuring a cameo from actress Jessica Alba and a Spanish-language verse performed by its Cuban and Venezuelan member Daniela, adding a personal touch that nods to the group’s multinational makeup.

Building on the buzz of the earlier releases, the remaining tracks continue to push KATSEYE’s style into new territory.

“Gameboy” is a playful and sassy track that uses video game metaphors to call out a toxic relationship, one the members are no longer willing to play along with. The song was released alongside a music video featuring Y2K pixel-inspired visuals that amplify the track’s fun and energetic vibe.

Meanwhile, “Mean Girls” slows things down with a graceful anthem that celebrates every kind of girl, even those who are not easily praised by society. The inclusive and affirming track gives a shoutout to every kind of girl — mean girls, hot girls, thot girls, shot girls, T girls and ”in-between” girls.

The EP ends with “M.I.A.,” a bold, hype track about walking away on your own terms. Its chant-like chorus captures KATSEYE’s runway attitude and boss-level confidence, delivering a track that’s assertive, cool and just a little bit elusive.

The new EP embraces the duality of KATSEYE’s identity: both beautiful and chaotic, polished yet unpredictable. Jumping from the hyper-charged visuals and eccentric energy of “Gnarly” to the cinematic drama and smooth, addictive hook of “Gabriela.” the tracks’ contrast highlights KATSEYE’s evolving sound and expanding visual language.

According to HYBE x Geffen Records, ‘Beautiful Chaos’ embraces the key message of "celebrating confusion,” which is embodied through the track list incorporating a wide range of genres, including hyperpop, dance pop, contemporary R&B and more.

“By incorporating a wide range of genres, the EP goes beyond any boundaries, expressing the chaos in various creative ways that comes with pushing the limits as an artist, while portraying KATSEYE's journey of growth,” the record label said.

In previous interviews, members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Yoonchae and their Filipina leader Sophia have described "Beautiful Chaos" as a step into a more confident, edgy era.

The group has been steadily building international momentum, with upcoming appearances scheduled at major festivals including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Summer Sonic in Tokyo.