'Nakaka-happy, nakaka-bata': Six Part Invention on being BINI's official band

Six Part Invention during the 'Grand BINIverse' in Araneta Coliseum on Nov. 16, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Six Part Invention, the official band of BINI, opened up about working with the "Nation's Girl Group" during their live performances.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com before the 2nd day of the "Grand BINIverse" concert in Araneta Coliseum, vocalists Kaye Cantong and Rey Cantong said that working with the girls challenged them to create a different sound.

"Unang-una, masaya. Kasi different kind of sound, I may say. May sarili silang sound. Kasi ang Six Part Invention may sariling sound din. When we decided to do this one, medyo na-excite na makatugtog kami ng mga gan'ong music, ng style nila. Which is more on the side of 'group,' 'P-pop groups' kasi, Six Part Invention is more on the pop side lang talaga at ‘band sound.' Pero this time nakapag-explore kami ng ibang side na tunog ng band, doing the BINI sound," Rey said.

"Nakaka-happy, nakaka-bata. Masaya kasi panibagong experience para sa amin, kasi iba 'yung crowd ng Six Part Invention at iba rin 'yung crowd ng BINI, so naeexplore din namin 'yung ibang side ng Six Part," Kaye added.

The couple recalled when they first worked with BINI during the pandemic.

"Una namin nakatrabaho ang BINI nu'ng pandemic, nu'ng 2021 noong 'One Dream' concert. Pinakaunang concert na ginawa nila, online lang kasi pandemic. Working with them, masaya. Kasi unang-una, ngayon lang kami nakatrabaho with a group na walo ang members," Rey said.

"So may kanya-kanyang personality, to deal with it kung ano ang gusto ng bawat isa, which is masaya kasi parang naging collaboration talaga in the end na 'yung gusto niya, isa-swak sa areglo. May say sila sa gusto nilang mangyari, which is what I like about artists, 'yung sinasabi talaga niya 'yung gusto niya mangyari. Parang nagiging total collaboration talaga 'yung nangyayari," he added.

The couple then said that BINI's attitude is still the same even now that they are more popular.

"Nakakahappy sila katrabaho, kasi simula nu'ng 'One Dream' concert few years ago and di pa rin nagbabago 'yung ugali ng mga girls, kaya nakakatuwa at proud," Kaye said.

"Of course nu'ng sumabog na sila a year ago, it's still the same girls na nakilala namin nu'ng 'One Dream.' Ang nagbago lang ay naging more hands-on sila, which I said I like more about artists, kasi mas maganda 'yung sinasabi nila 'yung gusto nila," Rey added.

Because of their busy schedules, Rey said that their materials as Six Part Invention are now on-hold.

"As of now, ang ginagawa talaga namin is more of ABS-CBN shows, 'ASAP,' 'It’s Showtime,' we had a show recently with Vice Ganda called 'Everybody Sing.' For now, 'yun muna ang ginagawa namin kasi it takes a lot of time sa schedule, sa work sa ABS-CBN. And on my end, talagang mas marami 'yung oras na kinukuha kasi Im arranging pa the songs for the prod. Ayun, so, for now, more on the ABS-CBN shows. And 'yung material namin as Six Part Invention is sadly on-hold," he said.

"But we have a song na nirelease namin last January. Mag o-one year na, 'di pa kami nakakagawa ng song after that. Pero it’s still out sa Spotify, so 'yun pwede niyo pa rin sya pa ring i-stream. Ang title ay 'Tama Pa Ba.' Sa December 6 kasama namin si Ate Vice sa Ilocos, and we’ll be doing a set din," Kaye added.

Rey and Kaye also defended BINI from their bashers alleging that the group is using the backup vocals to save them during their live performances.

"Unang-una, the girls can really sing. I can assure you that. Nakakakanta sila, nakaka-harmonize sila. And 'yung training nila sa vocals ay dire-diretso katulad ng pagttrain nila sa sayaw nila. When it comes to performing live, naglalagay kami ng support sa vocals ng girls kasi they’re moving. Ayaw lang namin na mangyari na masyadong putol putol dahil sa hingal. Kasi ang ginagawa ng girls, base sa nakikita ko, na mga galawan ay hindi galawan na makakakanta ka pa. Nandon lang 'yun to support the vocal, its more of a backing vocals. But it's not lip-syncing, kasi lip-syncing is totally not singing the song. Ito, it’s acting as a backing vocal sa ginagawa nila," Rey said.

"And kami ni Rey, nandoon rin kami just to support them. Kapagka may shows ang BINI, makikita niyo kami most of the time nakatingin sa monitor kung naikanta ba or what or kailangan ba nila ng support. Gano'n lang talaga 'yung ginagawa namin kasi 'di mo masasabi 'yung hingal nila. Aabangan mo lang talaga 'yun," Kaye said.

"It should be understandable kasi gusto lang ng girls and namin na maipresent 'yung mga songs nila nang maayos. Kung ganu'n kahihirap ang choreo, I know sometimes bibitaw sila, like any other dancer-singer artists na meron talagang backing sa ilalim, and then they’re doing the complicated routines," Rey added. — With reports from Japheth Tobias



RELATED: 'It's Showtime' resident band launches new song to fund 1k hearing aid pairs