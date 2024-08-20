^

Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performing 'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones' tracks at 25th anniversary concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 3:49pm
Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performing 'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones' tracks at 25th anniversary concert
The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October with a concert featuring special performances and guests.

The MPO's 25th anniversary concert is titled "Lights, Camera, Encore! — Music from the Stage and the Screen" as the orchestra led by founder and music director Maestro Rodel Colmenar performs iconic tracks from popular films, television shows and stage musicals.

These include "Hamilton," "Star Wars," "Les Miserables," "Game of Thrones," "La La Land," "A Star is Born" and select Studio Ghibli films, with more being teased.

Joining the concert as guests are Bituin Escalante, Lara Maigue, Arman Ferrer, the University of Santo Tomas Singers and the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

Tickets for "Lights, Camera, Encore! — Music from the Stage and the Screen," happening on October 29 (7:30 p.m.) at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, are already available via the Ticketworld website and outlets.

There are six sections to choose from: Upper Balcony (P2,500), Lower Balcony (P3,000), Loge Left/Right (P4,500), Loge Center (P5,500), Orchestra Left/Right (P5,500), and Orchestra Pit/Center (P6,500).

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to The PARC Foundation's PARC Aralan Project which helps underprivileged children through music and the arts.

