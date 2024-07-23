James Reid gives impromptu performance in Taguig mall

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid surprised several fans by performing his newest single "Hurt Me Too" in SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

A number of videos circulated on social media showing James performing the song on the piano near one of the mall's entrances.

Model-artist Issa Pressman, James' girlfriend, was also present during the impromptu performances and even mouthed the lyrics as James sang.

"Hurt Me Too" is James' first release and project under Sony Music Entertainment, a sort of partnership with his own Careless Label which he continues to manage.

The stripped-down and piano-heavy ballad, which James composed three years ago with Los Angeles-based artist Seth Reger, revolves around the realities of heartbreak as the singer took inspiration from a past relationship.

2021 was a year after James broke up with fellow singer-actor Nadine Lustre after nearly four years.

Even after breaking up, Nadine remained an artist under Careless until she left the label by the end of 2022, the same year Issa joined Careless.

