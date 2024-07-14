Sam Smith updates 'Stay With Me' for 10th anniversary

^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 9:45am
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith
MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Sam Smith recorded a new version of their hit song "Stay With Me" for the 10th anniversary edition of their debut album "In the Lonely Hour."

The album, which also features the singles "Lay Me Down," "I'm Not The Only One" and "Money on My Mind," won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and was up for Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015.

"Stay With Me" won Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Sam also took home Best New Artist award. 

"In the Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition" will be released later this year. Smith's anniversary album will feature 10 original tracks, newly-recorded live performances, and an unreleased song titled "Little Sailor."

In an email to fans, Sam announced they changed a lyric in "Stay With Me" to better reflect their identity today.

The change is in the second line where instead of "but I still need love 'cause I'm just a man," it will now be "but I still need love, baby understand."

Sam came out as non-binary in 2019 and uses they/them pronouns. Since then, they have used the new lyrics whenever they perform "Stay With Me."

"The meaning of this song changes for me whenever I sing it. The words 'Stay With Me' can mean a million different things and follow me throughout my life like an old friend," Sam said. "This song is truly so special to me... It’s beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past."

"In the Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition" will be available digitially and physically beginning August 2.

