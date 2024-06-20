^

SB19's Stell had no rehearsals for viral 'All By Myself' performance at David Foster concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 11:06am
David Foster and Stell
MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Stell revealed that his viral performance at David Foster's concert last Tuesday was impromptu. 

In his X account, Stell said that he was about to go on sound check before the show when David asked him if he wanted to sing Celine Dion’s “All By Myself."

“I’m still shocked. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na nabigyan ako ng ganitong opportunity to perform on stage with the hitman, Mr. David Foster. So pag-akyat ko ng stage, dapat mag-soundcheck na ako for my spot, pero nagulat ako Sir David is playing the piano,” he said.  

“Then he (asked) me kung suot ko na inears ko kasi pwede daw namin itry 'yung song. Nagulat ako sabi ko sa utak ko, ‘What song?’ So na pa ‘huh’ ako then sabi niya, ‘All By Myself’ give it a try daw. Bilang lutang ako sa sobrang gulat kinanta ko lang siya kung pano ko siya kinakanta. After iplay 'yung arrangement nu'ng song, sabi niya, ‘Do you want to perform this song tonight?’ Nasabi ko nalang ‘if it’s ok with you sir’ biglang BOOOM ayun na ang nangyare,” he added.  

Stell said he was so nervous before he performed the song in front of David and thousands of fans in the coliseum, but he was glad he made it. 

“Para akong nag audition talaga. Namanifest ko yata. Grabe ‘yung kaba ko. Akala ko pinatry nya lang sa’kin. Syempre sino na naman ako para tumanggi diba? Minsan lang yung ganong pagkakataon kaya binigay ko talaga yung best ko. Pagkatapos kong magperform, grabe din sigawan ng team and staff sa likod! Para kaming nanalo sa contest tapos talon kami (nang) talon. Grabe,” he said. 

“Ayun lang. Ang haba ng kwento pero solid ang experience. Thank you sa lahat ng sumuporta. Thank you Sir David Foster and to the whole team. Sana nagustuhan niyo po yung performance ko. Thank you Lord kayo po talaga yung boses ko kagabi, Salamat po!” he added. 

