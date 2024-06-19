SB19's Stell steals spotlight at David Foster concert with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Stell stole the spotlight at the David Foster concert in Araneta Coliseum last night.

Stell accepted the challenge by David to sing Celine Dion's "All By Myself."

David said that Celine had a hard time recording the song and she had multiple tries to get it right.

David, however, said that Stell had only one chance to sing the iconic song.

He then sang the song and made the whole Araneta Coliseum cheer for him.

"Wow. What a voice," David said after Stell's performance.

In his Twitter account, Stell thanked the Lord after his performance.

"Thank you Lord, the best ka po talaga," Stell said with crying emoji.

Stell opened the concert singing Adele's "All I Ask," "Defying Gravity" and his new solo single, "Room."

