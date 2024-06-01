SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola to headline July concert

MANILA, Philippines — After collaborating on a song, SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola will have a concert on July 12 in Araneta Coliseum.

Puregold celebrates its milestone of reaching 500 stores on its 25th year by thanking their patrons through "Nasa Atin ang Panalo” concert.

“Nasa Atin ang Panalo” is set to be a night of music, inspiration and pure entertainment.

P-pop idols SB19 weathered a roller-coaster journey, staying resilient to sustain their rise in the music industry.

BINI, the nation's girl group, sings about youthful romance, fun and empowerment. The group continually evolves to tell its stories in the most profound ways.

Rapper Flow G has hurdled numerous challenges but remained steadfast in his pursuit of hip-hop, relentlessly moving forward toward his goals.

Well-loved band SunKissed Lola, united by their passion for creating music, has transformed their dreams into reality, achieving success through their unwavering love for their craft.

The supermarket's customers can also look forward to Tita and Ninang Zones, where featured products and brands will offer a number of fun activities.

Fans and followers can also check out the venue’s VIP Section where one can get the best view in the house; coliseum group photos that will capture moments with fellow fans celebrating the night together; and exclusive merchandise giveaways.

The concert is in collaboration with Wish 107.5, a partnership that has been instrumental — since 2021 — in discovering and highlighting Original Pilipino Music (OPM) talents. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to promote and nurture local music artists through platforms that enable them to reach wider audiences.

“We want it to be a heartfelt tribute to Filipino stories of grit, courage, change and success — panalo values that our concert artists possess and hope to inspire among their fellow Filipinos. We are excitedly presenting these top musicians not only to showcase their talent and spotlight local music, but to highlight the stories of SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola as they pursue their dreams,” Puregold Price Club Inc. President Vincent Co said.

