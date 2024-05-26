SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola release collaboration song music video

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of building anticipation, the music video for the anticipated new song “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” by SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola can now be viewed by fans.

The music video shows all four acts together singing and dancing along in a stylized store. They flaunt their diverse talents: harmonizing, dancing to exciting choreography, playing instrumental solos, or, in the case of Flow G, writing and rapping their own verses.

“Nasa Atin ang Panalo” also celebrates the people of the supermarket. Dancing alongside them and sharing the spotlight in the music video are the everyday shoppers and store staff.

The song captures the “panalo” spirit that has defined Puregold's long history in the retail business. Beyond that, it also speaks to the “panalo” stories of the artists involved in creating it. Each one has come into this project with their own stories of success.

SunKissed Lola’s relentless ascent in the industry affirms their commitment to turning dreams into reality. BINI’s growth and coming-of-age narrative serves as a reminder of the profound value of transformation and evolution over time. Flow G’s unwavering determination in the face of constant obstacles demonstrates his resilience and resolve to forge ahead. SB19’s journey, filled with triumphs and trials, is a powerful example of the ability to bounce back and confront each new day.

“These four artists are the most exciting acts in the Pinoy music scene today. Collaborating with them to share a powerful brand message is a dream come true,” said Senior Marketing Manager for Puregold Ivy Hayagan-Piedad.

“Puregold is proud to celebrate their success and further uplift the OPM scene. At the same time, it’s a great privilege to support these artists in creating a song that truly captures the heart of Puregold as a company,” she added.

The collaborative song will soon be available on streaming platforms like Spotify. — Video from Puregold YouTube channel

