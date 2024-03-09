Sandara Park, apl.de.ap collaborate for '2 Proud'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and Korean singer Sandara Park have joined forces for the song "2 Proud."

The two artists with roots in the Philippines collaborated on the hip-hop and pop track now streaming on all digital platforms.

A music video for "2 Proud" was helmed by Ben Mor, a previous collaborator of apl.de.ap with the Black Eyed Peas who has also done work with Beyoncé and Coldplay.

The video bears a '50s America setting, even as the music is anything but, with apl.de.ap poolside under the soft Californian sun while Sandara appears on an analog television.

The lyrics sing of yearning to be by one's side, listing down reasons why they are better off whenever they're together.

"Pull up and come see me now, I don't wanna be second on the team, I'm winnin' when you around," sings apl.de.ap, while one line by Sandara goes "We can skip the FaceTime, take it straight to play time."

In separate statements, both artists speak about their Philippine origins and memories and how the collaboration was a long time after first meeting in 2011 when Sandara's former group 2NE1 collaborated with apl.de.ap's Black Eyed Peas colleague will.i.am.

"To have been able to connect for the first time was a kind of magic. Sandara was amazing on this track," said the rapper. "The song is a bit of a departure from a lot of what you’d expect from a Black Eyed Peas’ member, but I listen to a lot of different kinds of music."

Sandara mentioned the pandemic kept them from properly collaborating in person but expressed hope to perform "2 Proud" live one day.

