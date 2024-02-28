^

'Batang Krung Krung': Sandara Park says Coco Martin is her dream leading man

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 2:26pm
'Batang Krung Krung': Sandara Park says Coco Martin is her dream leading man
MANILA, Philippines —K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that action star Coco Martin is her dream leading man.

In a report by ABS-CBN, Sandara said she really loves Coco's movies. 

"I have a wish. Sana magka-project kami ni Coco Martin in the future," she said. 

"I really love his movies, napanood ko lahat ng movies niya! Lalo na 'yung mga romantic comedies, so sana maging leading man ko siya in the future!" she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 2NE1 member said that she and Coco already talked about the upcoming project. 

"Sabi niya, 'yes, let's do something together' so sana maging totoo 'yon," she said. 

Sandara was in Manila for a quick project for a local beer brand.

In her Instagram account, she posted photos of her with Coco Martin, Shanti Dope and Maris Racal. 

"With my San Miguel Family," she captioned the post. 

