LANY adds 5th day to Manila 2022 concert

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band LANY have added a fifth and final day to their Manila concert return this November.

The new addition came after tickets for the initial three days from November 11 to 13 and an added fourth date on November 15 were sold out. All the concerts, including the new November 16 date, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

LANY, consisting of Paul Klein and Jake Goss, confirmed the announcement in a tweet where the fifth date would be their final Manila performance in their Asia 2022 tour. The duo also announced new concert dates for Taipei, Taiwan (which also sold out) and Bangkok, Thailand.

Because of a packed month going around Asia, LANY has dubbed it "a November to remember 2022."

asia, we’ve added more shows. manila, here is a 5th and final night and tickets go on sale at 10am this thursday x

-https://t.co/GDO4IVZYbk pic.twitter.com/6SHzg8dpRG — LANY (@thisisLANY) June 14, 2022

The band last visited the Philippines in 2020, performing in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival. This 2022 will be LANY's sixth visit to the country.

In 2019, LANY also had three sold-out concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena, having just had their first arena concert at the Araneta Coliseum the year before — also sold out, prompting a second night.

They are best known for their singles "ILYSB" and "Super Far" from their eponymous debut album and "Thru These Tears" from "Malibu Nights."

Tickets for the November 16 concert will go on sale on June 16 at 10 a.m., ranging from P1,950 to P6,550.

