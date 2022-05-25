^

LANY returning to Manila this November 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 1:23pm
LANY returning to Manila this November 2022
Jake Goss, Paul Klein and Les Priest of American alt-rock band LANY
MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band LANY will be stopping by Manila this November as part of their 2022 Asia tour, their first visit to the continent in three years.

The band's members Paul Klein and Jake Goss made the announcement in a short video montage posted on their social media accounts.

On Instagram, Klein commented "mahal kita sobra," which as of writing has garnered over 4,500 likes and nearly a thousand replies from Filipino fans.

LANY will also be visiting Taipei (Taiwan), Bangkok  (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore and Jakarta (Indonesia) in that time span.

No specific dates, venues, or ticket prices were given yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Klein also said on Instagram that LANY had a surprise for Seoul (South Korea), though it wasn't mentioned in the montage.

The band last performed in the Philippines in 2019 where they had three sold-out concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena, having just had their first arena concert at the Araneta Coliseum the year before — also sold out, prompting a second night.

LANY is best known for their singles "ILYSB" and "Super Far" from their eponymous debut album, "Thru These Tears" from "Malibu Nights," and are currently promoting their newest album "gg bb xx" which they released last year.

RELATED: LANY wants to be the ‘biggest band in the world’

