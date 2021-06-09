






































































 




   

   









Catriona Gray never thought of raising any other flag but The Philippines
                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 6:11pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Prior to her trip to Australia to reunite with her parents, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had a successful collaboration with R&B artist JayR - doing a cover of the song "Angel of Mine."



Originally interpreted by Monica, Cat and JayR did a splendid job in doing a duet of the 1998 hit, some 23 years after its premiere on the airwaves.



In the music video, the singers' angels - Mica Javier and Sam Milby - did cameo appearances. The video and sound recordings were done in and around JayR's home.studio in Antipolo.



In another successful recording, Cat was equally excited for the release of her version of "Raise Your Flag," "#RYF." The slightly upbeat melody of the said composition was used during the production number of the Bb. Pilipinas 2019 edition.



"I'm so proud to finally be releasing #RYF - a song and personal anthem of mine. The message of this song has always meant more than raising our country's flag on a universal stage - it's about feeling that your dreams are VALID, that your voice MATTERS, and that life is best lived when it is lived for OTHERS," Catriona posted on social media.



"#RYF" is now available for streaming on all music platforms. It was recorded and mixed through Star Music PH and CS Music.



When asked during a recent press conference for the song if she ever thought of raising another flag other than the Philippines, the Filipina-Australian Miss Universe 2018 said she has given her heart and soul to the Philippines when she represented the country in Miss World and Miss Universe despite having "so much doubt and fear" after losing in Miss World.



“Being a Filipino means a lot of things to me," she enthused.



"Being Filipino means I care about my countrymen, I care about my culture and I care about everything that makes us Filipino. I’m a cultural ambassador but I’m also someone who really tries to uplift the lives of fellow Filipinos and I feel that’s the message of ‘RYF,’ standing up for someone, standing up for something. It’s not just about being proud of your country. It’s about raising your voice for something.” — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo



RELATED: Catriona Gray insists being 'Filipina' after Colombia pageant introduced her as 'Australian'


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

