LPA may enter PAR this week

The LPA may develop into a tropical cyclone named Queenie on Thursday or Friday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow, state weather forecasters said.

The LPA may develop into a tropical cyclone named Queenie on Thursday or Friday, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

Queenie would be the 17th tropical cyclone inside PAR this year.

Southern Luzon’s western section is still affected by the southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.