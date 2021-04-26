CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
In photos: H.E.R. brings Filipina mother to Oscars 2021
Agnes Wilson and daughter H.E.R. attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California; H.E.R., winner of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars.
AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello; @hermusicofficial via Instagram

In photos: H.E.R. brings Filipina mother to Oscars 2021

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2021 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of Mother's Day next month, Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. brought her Filipina mom Agnes to the Oscars red carpet earlier today.

H.E.R. is among the many Asians that won big at the 93rd Academy Awards in Hollywood.

"AN OSCAR WINNER?!? GOD IS SO GREAT!!!!!!!!" wrote the singer-songwriter on her Instagram account minutes after taking her golden statuette.

Born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson to a Filipina mother and African-American father, the multi-Grammy winning artist fetched her first Oscar for "Fight For You" at the Best Original Song category. H.E.R co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas and D'Mile.

"Fight For You" was used on the end credits of "Judas and the Black Messiah." The film is an autobiographical drama about the betrayal of Fred Hampton, the head of the Illlinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1960s.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

 

Filipina Agnes Wilson and daughter H.E.R. attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello
Filipina Agnes Wilson and daughter H.E.R. attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello
US singer H.E.R., nominated for Music (Original Song) for "Fight For You" arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
AFP/Chris Pizzello
US singer H.E.R., nominated for Music (Original Song) for "Fight For You" arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
AFP/Chris Pizzello
Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. 
AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello

RELATED: Fil-Am H.E.R., Asians make Oscars 2021 history despite Asian hate

H.E.R. OSCARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Eternally' singer Victor Wood dies due to COVID-19 complications
3 days ago
'Eternally' singer Victor Wood dies due to COVID-19 complications
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Victor Wood died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 74. 
Music
fbfb
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid pay tribute to community pantry organizers, contributors
3 days ago
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid pay tribute to community pantry organizers, contributors
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid paid tribute to community pantry organizers and contributors by singing...
Music
fbfb
'Damn this driving isn&rsquo;t all fun': 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket
10 days ago
'Damn this driving isn’t all fun': 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo had a parking violation in Los Angeles, USA. 
Music
fbfb
'Sitti Hall': Why Sitti Navarro rejected date with Jon Hall
12 days ago
'Sitti Hall': Why Sitti Navarro rejected date with Jon Hall
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Singer Sitti Navarro revealed that she rejected to have a date with hunk Jon Hall back then because she doesn’t feel...
Music
fbfb
Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song
19 days ago
Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 days ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V joined the viral “lugaw is essential” craze as he created a parody song about it using...
Music
fbfb
Enchong Dee to open Academy of Rock Philippines
23 days ago
Enchong Dee to open Academy of Rock Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 days ago
Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that he will be opening a school of rock in the country. 
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with