In photos: H.E.R. brings Filipina mother to Oscars 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of Mother's Day next month, Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. brought her Filipina mom Agnes to the Oscars red carpet earlier today.

H.E.R. is among the many Asians that won big at the 93rd Academy Awards in Hollywood.

"AN OSCAR WINNER?!? GOD IS SO GREAT!!!!!!!!" wrote the singer-songwriter on her Instagram account minutes after taking her golden statuette.

Born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson to a Filipina mother and African-American father, the multi-Grammy winning artist fetched her first Oscar for "Fight For You" at the Best Original Song category. H.E.R co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas and D'Mile.

"Fight For You" was used on the end credits of "Judas and the Black Messiah." The film is an autobiographical drama about the betrayal of Fred Hampton, the head of the Illlinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in 1960s.

AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello Filipina Agnes Wilson and daughter H.E.R. attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

AFP/Chris Pizzello US singer H.E.R., nominated for Music (Original Song) for "Fight For You" arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

AFP/Getty Images/Chris Pizzello Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

