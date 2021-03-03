Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo overtakes BTS, Mariah Carey in global chart

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo is not about to park anytime soon with her widely-successful “Driver’s License.”

Olivia’s official debut single surpassed BTS' "Dynamite" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," which it previously tied with for longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

"Driver's License" is going steady for a seventh-consecutive week at the top of the said chart. This is compared to its former co-record holders "Dynamite" and "All I Want for Christmas is You," which both recorded four consecutive frames at number one.

The song accomplished this by collecting 63.5 million streams, the week's top streaming sum, as well as 20,000 sold worldwide in the tracking week of February 19 to 25.

“AHHHH,” Olivia simply commented on her achievement.

"Driver's License" also became the seventh song in history to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It joins the following:

16 weeks: "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (1995-1996)

"One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (1995-1996) 14 weeks: "Candle in the Wind 1997”/"Something About the Way You Look Tonight" by Elton John (1997-1998)

"Candle in the Wind 1997”/"Something About the Way You Look Tonight" by Elton John (1997-1998) 11 weeks: "God's Plan" by Drake (2018)

"God's Plan" by Drake (2018) 11 weeks: "I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy & Faith Evans feat. 112 (1997)

"I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy & Faith Evans feat. 112 (1997) 10 weeks: "Hello" by Adele (2015-2016)

"Hello" by Adele (2015-2016) 8 weeks: "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey (1995)

Born in California, Olivia is of Filipino descent through her father's side and German-Irish descent through her mother's side.

The 18-year-old rose to fame on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark” and Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”