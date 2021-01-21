Pinay debuts at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American teenager Olivia Rodrigo has sped to the top of the United States-based Billboard Hot 100 chart with her official debut single “Drivers License.”

The Hot 100 factors in radio airplay, sales data and streaming data, according to Billboard.

“My first song ‘drivers license’ came out about a week ago. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect all of this support. This morning the Billboard charts came out and ‘drivers license’ debuted as number one in the world! it broke all these records too!” Olivia posted on social media.

The piano ballad recently broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single week and saw the biggest first-week on Amazon Music.

"Drivers License" also parked atop the Official UK Singles Chart and Australia's ARIA Singles Chart, peaking at number one in several countries.

Born in California, Olivia is of Filipino descent through her father's side and German-Irish descent through her mother's side.

The 17-year-old rose to fame on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark” and Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Before "Drivers License," Olivia had a test run on The Hot 100 with "All I Want," a song she wrote as a promotional single for the "High School Musical" series. The song peaked at number 90 on the chart.