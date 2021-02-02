Air Supply impressed by Inigo Pascual's 'All Out of Love'

MANILA, Philippines — Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock surprised Kapamilya singer Inigo Pascual in a video call yesterday just as when the son of actor Piolo Pascual talked about his own rendition of “All Out of Love.”

Inigo was talking to MYX VJ Samm Alvero to promote his version of the classic song when the two members of the iconic group appreared onscreen.

“Oh my gosh, this crazy. It’s nice to meet you guys. I am out of words right now, I don’t even know what to say,” Inigo said.

According to Graham, they already heard Inigo's version and they find it fantastic. For the Kapamilya singer, he automatically accepted to do the cover of the song as he grew up listening it.

“It was an automatic yes for me. Honestly, I am freaking out that I am talking in front of them. I grew up listening to their songs, especially ‘All Out of Love.’ It’s just part of our blood. We know the lyrics to it. Even if you didn’t grow up in that generation, it’s part of our culture. I am very grateful,” Inigo said.

Russel said they wanted to collaborate with Inigo once they visited the country again.

“I think it’s a great compliment to Graham’s songwriting abilities [that young artists continue to come out with renditions of ‘All Out of Love’]. Of course, to know that we have millions of fans in the Philippines, it’s always great to be over there,” Hitchcock said.

“I think your reaction there in the Philippines is stronger than anywhere in the world. We do appreciate that. Especially this year, we’re gonna be 46 years together on the road. To have this response, and artists performing our songs, it’s unbelievable. It’s a real honor for us,” he added.

Inigo’s version of “All Out of Love” will be available on various music streaming platforms on February 5.