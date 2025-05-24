^

Movies

Disney delays 'Avengers' sequels, sets 'Devil Wears Prada 2' release date

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 1:31pm
Disney delays 'Avengers' sequels, sets 'Devil Wears Prada 2' release date
Composite photos of Robert Downey Jr. holding a Dr. Doom mask and of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
Robert Downey Jr. via Instagram, 20th Century Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios is delaying the release dates of its upcoming "Avengers" sequels, "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars." 

Both movies are being moved from their May dates — 2026 for "Doomsday," 2027 for "Secret Wars" — to the December holiday slots of their respective years.

"Doomsday" is currently in production following a blockbuster cast announcement last March and likely needs more time shoot.

Marvel Studios is still set to theatrically release "Fantastic Four: First Steps" this July and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in collaboration with Sony Pictures the following year.

A December release is not unlikely for Marvel Studios' owner Disney, which has set "Avatar" sequels under another affiliate, 20th Century Studios, as their holiday offerings every three years with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" released in December 2021.

In fact, to prepare for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," coming out this December, Disney and 20th Century Studios are re-releasing the franchise's previous entry, "The Way of Water," in cinemas this October (having similiarly done so with the 2022 re-release of the original "Avatar").

Related: Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' gets North America distribution, English remake

The original "Doomsday" slot will instead go to the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, also distributed by 20th Century Studios.

No cast announcement has been mentioned so far, but the sequel will reportedly follow Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly trying to navigate her career as traditional magazine publishing continues to decline.

Priestly will end up facing Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton, who is now a luxury group executive with the advertising money the former needs.

Fans will be hoping that Streep and Blunt will indeed be cast, and that Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci will also be asked to return.

Disney also dated another 20th Century Studios movie, "The Dog Stars," by Ridley Scott, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Peter Heller for end-March 2026.

RELATED: ‘Green Bones,’ ‘And The Breadwinner Is,’ MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix

AVENGERS

DEVIL WEARS PRADA

DISNEY

MARVEL

MARVEL STUDIOS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening
1 day ago

Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A special screening of "Faney," a tribute film for National Artist Nora Aunor, was held last May 21 on what would...
Movies
fbtw
LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes
2 days ago

LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes

By Alice Hackman | 2 days ago
The film features sexy ghosts and a brawl between electrical appliances, but is also a meditation on sweeping unpleasant political...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action &lsquo;Lilo & Stitch&rsquo;&nbsp;
2 days ago

Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Hollywood star and singer Sydney Agudong, who is of Filipino descent, displays her fierceness, sex appeal and authenticity...
Movies
fbtw
'Final Destination 6' earns over P189 million on Philippine opening weekend
2 days ago

'Final Destination 6' earns over P189 million on Philippine opening weekend

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Horror movie "Final Destination Bloodlines" broke a couple of records during its opening weekend in the Philip...
Movies
fbtw
Gael Garcia Bernal, Lav Diaz retell Philippines history in 'Magellan'
2 days ago

Gael Garcia Bernal, Lav Diaz retell Philippines history in 'Magellan'

By Jordi Zamora | 2 days ago
Gael Garcia Bernal stars in a new film which re-examines the discovery of the Philippines by European explorers and questions...
Movies
fbtw
Elle Fanning to play Effie Trinket in 'Hunger Games' prequel
3 days ago

Elle Fanning to play Effie Trinket in 'Hunger Games' prequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Elle Fanning will be playing a young Effie Trinket in "Sunrise on the Reaping," a prequel film in "The...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with