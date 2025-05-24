Disney delays 'Avengers' sequels, sets 'Devil Wears Prada 2' release date

Composite photos of Robert Downey Jr. holding a Dr. Doom mask and of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios is delaying the release dates of its upcoming "Avengers" sequels, "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars."

Both movies are being moved from their May dates — 2026 for "Doomsday," 2027 for "Secret Wars" — to the December holiday slots of their respective years.

"Doomsday" is currently in production following a blockbuster cast announcement last March and likely needs more time shoot.

Marvel Studios is still set to theatrically release "Fantastic Four: First Steps" this July and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in collaboration with Sony Pictures the following year.

A December release is not unlikely for Marvel Studios' owner Disney, which has set "Avatar" sequels under another affiliate, 20th Century Studios, as their holiday offerings every three years with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" released in December 2021.

In fact, to prepare for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," coming out this December, Disney and 20th Century Studios are re-releasing the franchise's previous entry, "The Way of Water," in cinemas this October (having similiarly done so with the 2022 re-release of the original "Avatar").

The original "Doomsday" slot will instead go to the "Devil Wears Prada" sequel, also distributed by 20th Century Studios.

No cast announcement has been mentioned so far, but the sequel will reportedly follow Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly trying to navigate her career as traditional magazine publishing continues to decline.

Priestly will end up facing Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton, who is now a luxury group executive with the advertising money the former needs.

Fans will be hoping that Streep and Blunt will indeed be cast, and that Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci will also be asked to return.

Disney also dated another 20th Century Studios movie, "The Dog Stars," by Ridley Scott, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Peter Heller for end-March 2026.

