Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' gets North America distribution, English remake

MANILA, Philippines — Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal has been picked up for distribution for cinemas in North America.

Screen International reported that Indiecan Entertainment acquired the North American and remake rights to "Sunshine."

Jadaone confirmed on Instagram that the deal was made during the Cannes Market as handled by Michaelangelo Masangkay and the Siné Institute.

Formalizing the deal were Project 8 Projects, Anima Studios, Cloudy Duck Pictures, Happy Infinite, and Siné Media Inc.

"I am beyond honored that 'Sunshine,' a film deeply rooted in the Filipino experience, has finally found its North American home," Jadaone said in a statement. "At its heart, this is a story about young women navigating a world that often denies them agency."

The director added that the film's themes of reproductive justice, societal failure, and the fight for choice resonate globally, and announcing the deal at Cannes was a proud moment for her team.

Indiecan's Avi Federgreen will direct the English-language adaptation of "Sunshine," with his Federgreen Entertainment and Masangkay's Sine Media Inc. producing.

Federgreen started out as a producer before making his directorial debut with the 2020 short film "Red Balloon." Since then, he has also directed "Lethal Love," "County Blooms," "Summer at Charlotte's," and most recently, "Home Free."

"From the moment 'Sunshine' was introduced to me many months ago, I knew I wanted to share this warm-hearted and genuine story with North American audiences, whilst searching for my next film to direct as a follow-up to my passion project 'Home Free.' 'Sunshine' is that film," Federgreen said in a statement.

Jadaone also said there were major developments in "Sunshine" finally screening in the Philippines.

The film stars Racal as the titular young rhythmic gymnast who dreams of joining the national team but she finds out that she was pregnant days before her tryout.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the film also focuses on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

Co-starring with Racal are Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Jennica Garcia, Annika Co, and Meryll Soriano.

"Sunshine" made its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and won the Crystal Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February.

