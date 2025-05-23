â€˜Green Bones,â€™ â€˜And The Breadwinner Is,â€™ MMFF 2024 movies coming to NetflixÂ 

‘Green Bones,’ ‘And The Breadwinner Is,’ MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix

2024 MMFF Best Actor Dennis Trillo and Best Supporting Actor Ruru Madrid.

MANILA, Philippines — The award-winning Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones” and Vice Ganda’s family drama “And The Breadwinner Is” are all hitting Netflix next month.

The two movies with other Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entries will be available for streaming next month along with “Uninvited,” starring Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre and Vilma Santos.

Zig Dulay’s back-to-back MMFF entry about redemption, portrayed convincingly by Dennis and Ruru, will start streaming on June 19. “Green Bones” took home last year’s top awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Dennis and Best Supporting Actor for Ruru.

The thriller drama “Uninvited” will hit the streaming platform first on June 5.

Vice Ganda’s 2024 entry, “And the Breadwinner Is” will start streaming on Independence Day, June 12.

Other MMFF 2024 entries “My Future You,” “Espantaho,” and “Hold Me Close” are now streaming on Netflix.

