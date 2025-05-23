^

Movies

‘Green Bones,’ ‘And The Breadwinner Is,’ MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 3:00pm
â€˜Green Bones,â€™ â€˜And The Breadwinner Is,â€™ MMFF 2024 movies coming to NetflixÂ 
2024 MMFF Best Actor Dennis Trillo and Best Supporting Actor Ruru Madrid.
STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — The award-winning Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones” and Vice Ganda’s family drama “And The Breadwinner Is” are all hitting Netflix next month. 

The two movies with other Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entries will be available for streaming next month along with “Uninvited,” starring Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre and Vilma Santos. 

Zig Dulay’s back-to-back MMFF entry about redemption, portrayed convincingly by Dennis and Ruru, will start streaming on June 19. “Green Bones” took home last year’s top awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Dennis and Best Supporting Actor for Ruru. 

The thriller drama “Uninvited” will hit the streaming platform first on June 5. 

Vice Ganda’s 2024 entry, “And the Breadwinner Is” will start streaming on Independence Day, June 12. 

Other MMFF 2024 entries “My Future You,” “Espantaho,” and “Hold Me Close” are now streaming on Netflix. 

RELATED: ‘Green Bones’ review: Dennis Trillo, Ruru Madrid turn in worthy performances

AGA MUHLACH

DENNIS TRILLO

GREEN BONES

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF

NADINE LUSTRE

NETFLIX

RURU MADRID

VICE GANDA

VILMA SANTOS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action &lsquo;Lilo & Stitch&rsquo;&nbsp;
1 day ago

Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Hollywood star and singer Sydney Agudong, who is of Filipino descent, displays her fierceness, sex appeal and authenticity...
Movies
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano attend 'Magellan' Cannes 2025 premiere
1 day ago

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano attend 'Magellan' Cannes 2025 premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Lav Diaz's "Magellan"...
Movies
fbtw
Dubai-based film producer recognized at Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025
2 days ago

Dubai-based film producer recognized at Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Dubai-based film producer and entrepreneur Aquino Plotado was recently recognized at the Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025...
Movies
fbtw
'Frankly odd': Scarlett Johansson faces tough reviews in director debut at Cannes 2025
2 days ago

'Frankly odd': Scarlett Johansson faces tough reviews in director debut at Cannes 2025

By Adam Plowright | 2 days ago
Actors heading behind the camera is something of a trend in Cannes this year, with "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with