What makes MMFF 2024 entry 'Isang Himala' different from 1982's 'Himala'? Ricky Lee explains

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Ricky Lee shared how important it is to revisit Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Isang Himala” in today’s context.

During the grand media conference for the film recently, Lee explained how the film remains a powerful narrative in today’s world, where people continue to search for hope and faith.

“Para sa akin, itong ginagawa namin ngayon ay isang tribute sa pelikulang nagawa noong 1982. Mula noong ipalabas ito noon, matapos ay naging musikal sa entablado at ngayon naman ay naging pelikula base sa musical. Sa palagay ko patuloy itong magkakaroon ng iba’t ibang bersyon at magpapatuloy pa ang pagkukwento natin ng tungkol sa himala," Lee said.

He emphasized the importance of revisiting the material and presenting it in a way that resonates with modern audiences while maintaining its timeless essence.

Meanwhile, Director Pepe Diokno, who won MMFF’s Best Director last year for “Gomburza,” revealed his passion for this adaptation, emphasizing that the heart of the movie lies in its emotional depth, focusing on the raw struggles and conflicts faced by the characters.

The film delves into the complexities of faith, human desires, and the darker sides of hope, creating an emotionally moving narrative that invites viewers to reflect on their own beliefs and the choices they make.

Presented by CreaZion Studios in partnership with Unitel, Straightshooter, Kapitol Films, and CMB Production, “Isang Himala” is a bold creative undertaking starring Aicelle Santos who plays as Elsa.

Bituin Escalante, who plays Elsa’s mother, expressed her gratitude to the producers for championing such meaningful stories that resonate with audiences on a deeper level.