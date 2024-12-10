^

Movies

What makes MMFF 2024 entry 'Isang Himala' different from 1982's 'Himala'? Ricky Lee explains

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 12:00pm
What makes MMFF 2024 entry 'Isang Himala' different from 1982's 'Himala'? Ricky Lee explains
National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricardo "Ricky" Lee
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist Ricky Lee shared how important it is to revisit Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Isang Himala” in today’s context.

During the grand media conference for the film recently, Lee explained how the film remains a powerful narrative in today’s world, where people continue to search for hope and faith.

“Para sa akin, itong ginagawa namin ngayon ay isang tribute sa pelikulang nagawa noong 1982. Mula noong ipalabas ito noon, matapos ay naging musikal sa entablado at ngayon naman ay naging pelikula base sa musical. Sa palagay ko patuloy itong magkakaroon ng iba’t ibang bersyon at magpapatuloy pa ang pagkukwento natin ng tungkol sa himala," Lee said. 

He emphasized the importance of revisiting the material and presenting it in a way that resonates with modern audiences while maintaining its timeless essence.

Meanwhile, Director Pepe Diokno, who won MMFF’s Best Director last year for “Gomburza,” revealed his passion for this adaptation, emphasizing that the heart of the movie lies in its emotional depth, focusing on the raw struggles and conflicts faced by the characters. 

The film delves into the complexities of faith, human desires, and the darker sides of hope, creating an emotionally moving narrative that invites viewers to reflect on their own beliefs and the choices they make.

Presented by CreaZion Studios in partnership with Unitel, Straightshooter, Kapitol Films, and CMB Production, “Isang Himala” is a bold creative undertaking starring Aicelle Santos who plays as Elsa. 

Bituin Escalante, who plays Elsa’s mother, expressed her gratitude to the producers for championing such meaningful stories that resonate with audiences on a deeper level.  

HIMALA

RICKY LEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Meet Kevin Kreider, the 'Bling Empire' star in 'Hello, Love, Again'
5 days ago

Meet Kevin Kreider, the 'Bling Empire' star in 'Hello, Love, Again'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Korean-American Kevin Kreider is best known for starring in the Netflix reality show "Bling Empire."
Movies
fbtw
CCP launches animated short film &lsquo;Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang&rsquo;
8 days ago

CCP launches animated short film ‘Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines launched a 15-minute animated film featuring the iconic Filipino character Lola B...
Movies
fbtw
Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' up for auction, could go for P176M
11 days ago

Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' up for auction, could go for P176M

By Agence France-Presse | 11 days ago
Ruby slippers worn by actress Judy Garland in classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will be sold at auction next month, nearly 20...
Movies
fbtw
Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film
11 days ago

Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron are the latest names to join the cast of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's next...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with