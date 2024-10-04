'School of Rock' co-stars engaged, 20 years since first encounter

MANILA, Philippines — Two former child actors that starred in the 2003 comedy film "School of Rock" with Jack Black are now engaged.

Caitlin Hale, who played back-up singer Marta, and Angelo Massagli, who played security member Frankie, have been dating since 2016 before making the big announcement.

Hale, whose last acting credit was in 2021, shared monochrome photos of her and Massagli in formal attire around New York on Instagram, and in the last picture, a diamond ring can be seen on her left hand.

"Sneak peek," Hale captioned her post with a blowing kiss emoji, her first public Instagram post in nearly three years.

Many colleagues of the couple shared their well wishes in the comments section, as did fans who were ecstatic two "School of Rock" characters were tying the knot.

They started dating when Massagli learned through the "School of Rock" cast's group chat that Hale was moving to Florida where he resided at the time.

They first met during auditions for the movie when Massagli was 10 years old and Hale was 11 years old.

"I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first, and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent," Massagli previously told Inside Edition.

Hale is currently an OB/GYN certified Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, while Massagli practices as a lawyer.

"School of Rock" follows Black's Dewey Finn as a desperate rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher for extra cash and ends up turning a class of elementary students into a rock band.

