Jack Black sings 'School of Rock' song to young fan with rare disease

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jack Black has once again shown how awesome a person he is after singing a song from his hit 2003 movie "School of Rock" for his teenage fan with rare disease.

Black met 15-year-old Abraham last October 8 during the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care charity, which he has been attending for three years now to raise funds for child hospice programs in Southern California.

Abraham suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome. In the now viral clip, it is revealed that he is a big fan of the 2003 film that stars Black as Dewey Finn who recruits school students to join his band.

The teen's mother arranged for Jack to meet her son at the event. Abraham was clearly overjoyed to see the actor. He told Jack his favorite part was when Dewey sings "The Legend of the Rent."

Jack then went into an impromptu performance of the song as he knelt in front of Abraham and held his hand. "Well, there's just one problem there... The band is mine! How can you kick me out of what is mine?!" Black sang.

Videos of Jack singing to Abraham have gone viral on social media, with one Twitter video reaching over 1.6 million views.

The actor told Abraham that "School of Rock" was his favorite movie that he had worked, a sentiment he has shared several times over the years, even calling it in a previous interview "the highlight of his career."

Jack will be providing his voice for Bowser in the upcoming "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and will reprise his role of Po in a fourth "Kung Fu Panda" film.

